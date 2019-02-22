June 14, 2004 – February 22, 2019

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing Isabella Belle Fogarty.

Our beautiful girl was born on June 14, 2004 in Red Deer Alberta. After a 14-year battle with cystic fibrosis our angel joined her Lord and Saviour in heaven on February 17, 2019.

Belle battled her CF like a true champion from the day she was born. Her short 14 years were filled with many hospital stays. Belle’s final battle with CF was at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton where she fought for 157 days on VV ecmo life support, desperately awaiting a double lung transplant.

Belle leaves behind a large loving family including her mother Jo-Ann, father Brian, sister Grace, brothers Ryan and Michael, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her grandfather Gareth.

She is predeceased by her grandmother, Christine and paternal grandparents Grace and Michael Fogarty.

The family would like to give a special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the nurses and doctors from the Stollery Hospital PICU/CF wards. Each one of you is a special person that our family will always hold dear to our hearts.

Funeral services are to be held at Wilson’s Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Belle’s name. Stoller Children’s Hospital (PICU Unit3A1), 8215 – 112 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6G 2B7.

