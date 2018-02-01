John Vlchek

Feb 1, 2018

VLCHEK

1926 – 2018

It is with great sadness for John’s family to announce his passing at home on February 1, 2018 in Red Deer. John leaves his very loving, longtime partner, Faye Hallett; son John (Joyce) of Prince George; daughter Sharon (Bill) Edmundson of Red Deer; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. The eldest of eight children, John came from Slovakia as a young child.

He grew up near St. Paul, AB and was a member of the Canadian Army 1944-46. Canoeing was John’s passion. He founded the Red Deer Canoe and Kayak Club, built hundreds of canoes, was a formidable marathon racer at recreational, National and World Masters Games. Canoe tripping occupied every summer including one from Rocky Mt. House to Montreal. Muskeg, as he was fondly known to many, was a special mentor, friend, and noted for his generosity, great sense of humor and integrity.

Sincere appreciation is extended to Dr. Odendaal and D’Sant Direct Care Services for many years of exemplary care. A Celebration of John’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 2810 – Bremner Ave., Red Deer AB on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of choice.

