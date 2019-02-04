February 4, 2019

Mr. John Vogelzang of Lacombe, AB, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2019, at age 69. After a brief struggle with cancer, he was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley (nicknamed Casey), and daughters, Jody and Kristy.

He is also survived by sisters Jenny (George) Wemekamp, Fredrika (Joe) Peters, Rikie Feringa, and Dinie (Case) Hamoen, mother-in-law Irma Charlton, sister-in-law Alie Vogelzang, brother-in-law Jim Charlton (Nancy), and numerous beloved family members and friends.

John is predeceased by his parents John and Hendrika, brother Bill, and best friend, Douglas Wood.

Funeral will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Rose Garden Chapel in Barrhead, AB, with Pastor Art Verboon officiating.

The funeral may be viewed online via live stream on the following website: www.rose gardenchapel.com.

A private interment in the Barrhead Community Cemetery will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to The Lacombe Palliative Care Society. Tributes may be made online at www.rosegardenchapel.com

ROSE GARDEN CHAPEL