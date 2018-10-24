December 10, 1990 – October 24, 2018

Joshua “Josh” Parno, of Spruce Grove, passed away peacefully at the age of 27. He was born December 10, 1990 to parents Robin Lauscher and Simone Traverse (Parno) in Red Deer.

Josh graduated from Spruce Grove Composite High School in 2009 and went on to pursue a career in scaffolding.

Josh will be loved and remembered by the love of his life and wife, Kat; son, Nixon; mother, Simone; father, Robin; step-father, Jason; and siblings; Dairyan, Paige, Tyan, and Ryder.

He is also mourned by his grandfather Randy, many grandparents, with the exception of his maternal grandmother, Barbara who predeceased him three short months ago; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Brian); father-in-law, Paul (Teresa); sister-in-law, Nicole (Joey); grandmother-in-law, Mary; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who miss him dearly. Much like his work in scaffolding, Josh’s indomitable spirit raised him and those around him to new heights. A devoted husband, loving father and fierce friend, Josh built unbreakable relationships and will forever remain in our hearts. Josh, we can’t even begin to describe how much we will miss you.

Funeral Service Thursday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Park Memorial Chapel, 9709 – 111 Avenue, Edmonton. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. To send flowers to the family of Joshua “Josh” Parno, please visit www.parkmemorial.com