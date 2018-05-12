Keith Dawson

May 12, 2018
Keith Frances Dawson of Red Deer passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on May 6, 2018 at the age of 82 years. Keith is lovingly remembered by his wife Marlene; son Reid (Monica); step daughters Carla Feldberg and Holly (John) Trenson; seven step grandchildren and brother Ivan (Lil). A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held at the West Park Church of the Nazarene, 3920 – 57 Ave, Red Deer, AB, on May 12, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Red Deer Hospital Foundation, 3942 – 50 A Ave, Red Deer AB T4N 9Z9. Condolences to Keith’s family may be emailed to meaning@telus.net

