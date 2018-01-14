Loverne Chaddock

Jan 14, 2018

CHADDOCK, Loverne

Apr. 30, 1947 – Jan. 14, 2018

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Loverne (Pearce) Chaddock of Penhold/Red Deer, AB.

Loverne passed away peacefully at the Olds LTC after a long hard battle with cancer.

Loverne is predeceased by her mother, father, step father, brothers and sisters. Loverne is survived by her husband Robert of Penhold, daughter Dianne Pearce of Red Deer, son Dwayne Pearce of Vernon BC as well as nieces and nephews.

Loverne will always be remembered for her kind, gentle giving nature, her warm smile and hearty laugh.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to FCSS of Red Deer – Adult Day Support Program or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Celebration of life to be held in May 2018. For details email: pythios65@hotmail.com