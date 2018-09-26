Mary Lea Robertson

September 26, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that we say our final good bye to our Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunty and Mother-In-Law. Mary was born in Earl Grey, Saskatchewan before moving west to Sylvan Lake in 1946. In 1948, Mary moved with her family to a farm just east of Clive. It was on the main street of Clive where Mary met her soul mate Peter, who was standing in the pool hall doorway and as the saying goes; the rest is history, and they were married for 53 years. They lived their first years in Meeting Creek and Paradise Valley, before settling in Chetwynd where they had many friends and a whole lot of good times! Mary was a hard working, independent woman and was respected for her work ethic and strong opinions. She was an active member of her community and served on many committees, boards and organizations. She also enjoyed activities such as sewing, curling, square dancing, golfing and bowling. Mary, Peter and their family moved back to Clive in 1973 where they owned and ran the Clive General Store for many years and she ended her working career as the Clive Post Mistress. Mary was the backbone of her family and her three girls always had a place to come home to. Friends and family were always welcome and Mary could pull off food and lodging for anyone, anytime, without a second thought. You will always be with us in spirit and in our hearts. Mary was predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Judy Cronin, son-in-law Joe Cronin, and grandson Michael. She is survived by her daughters Trish Woods (Martin) and Cathy Mehle (Paul) her grandchildren Stephen (Angie), Shannon, Kori (Jared), Ryan (Varouna) and Mitch (Kirsten) great-grandchildren Drayden and Hudson, her brother Dennis Lea (Mary) and numerous nieces and nephews who always felt welcome at Aunty Mary’s. Our family would like to say a special thank-you to the staff of AgeCare Sagewood, in Strathmore, for going above and beyond in providing such excellent care for Mary in her final years.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church; 5005 C and E Trail, Lacombe, AB.

If friends and family desire a memorial contribution may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.

