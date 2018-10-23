Olga Frank

October 23, 2018

Our mom, Olga, was surrounded by family as she was ushered to her heavenly home Monday, Oct. 22. Her faith in Jesus was her true foundation, life compass and source of her love. Mom died as she lived-offering unconditional love and care to all. We are honored to be her children.

Mom leaves her love in the hearts of her children- Ron (Sheila) Frank, Audrey (Jerold) Gliege, Lois (Harv) Schimke, Arlene (Rick) Deacon; 27 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Mom was married to her sweetheart Adolph for 71 years and at his passing 7 years ago, felt short changed that they didn’t have more time together! They farmed in Horsham, Sask. for many years and then moved to Three Hills, Alberta where Dad worked in the carpenter shop at Prairie Bible Institute. While there on staff, many life long friendships were made. When deteriorating health and life challenges made coping more difficult, they moved to Red Deer to be near her kids. Their time at Revera was again made special with new friends. Mom was a true friend to many and we thank you all for the love and care you showed her.

If desired, memorial donations in Olga’s honor may be made directly to the Red Deer Hospice Society where she spent her last four months being loved on and cared for with dignity and passion, for which we will be eternally grateful!. (www.reddeerhospice.com)

A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 1 pm at Parkland Funeral Home 6287 67 A Street, Red Deer. Viewing will take place from 10:30-11:30. Internment will be 12 noon at the Alto Reste Cemetery in Red Deer.