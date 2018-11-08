November 8, 2018

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sean Town of Mission, BC. on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the age of 53 years, with family by his side. Sean was born in Brandon, Manitoba.

Survived by his parents Denise Town (David Will) Red Deer, AB, John Town, Brandon, MB, sister Angela Town (Fred Kozak) Edmonton, AB, Darcy Will, Red Deer, Samantha Will-Baccari, Lexington, KY and their families.

Lovingly remembered by dear friend and riding partner Leighann Froats and her family, as well as many family members and friends. Sean lived most of his years in Alberta. Always thought of himself as a true Albertan. Sean was kind and thoughtful, a talented guitarist and singer. He had a great love of the outdoors, especially the mountains.

Loved all animals, riding horses, campfires, hunting, fishing, was a great cook, loved to barbecue, had an eye for photography. Made many friends over his years and treasured each one. He fought a courageous battle with cancer, on his terms, remaining brave, never complaining. He had a strong faith, which along with his music helped see him through the toughest parts.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or Little Bits Therapeutic Riding Association (littlebits.ca) LBTRA Box 29016 Pleasantview P.O. Edmonton, AB T6H 5Z6.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Old Timer’s Cabin, 9430 – 99th Street, (Scona Rd.), Edmonton, AB Sunday, November 18th at 12 Noon.