July 4, 2018

Ross Howard Stewart passed away on July 4, 2018 at the age of 77 years. He was predeceased by his mother Annie and father Harry Stewart.

Ross is survived by his wife Pat and his children Holly (Pat) Grace and Darcy Stewart (grandson Christopher. He is also survived by his step-children Michelle (Don) Sutherland, John (Corinne) Casper, and Cheryl (Don) Furuness; his grandchildren Braden (Corielle), Jena (Brandon), Kara (Dakota), Stuart, Patrick, Kris, and Rachael; his great-grandchildren Ruby, Mabel, Josie, and Daphne; and his sister Mary. He will be dearly missed as a loving grandfather, husband, father, brother, and friend. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Ponoka at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018. To express condolences to Ross’ family, please visit www.womboldfuneralhomes.com.

