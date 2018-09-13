September 13, 2018

Sylvia Roberta Prince passed away peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus on Sept. 8, 2018 in her 90th year.

She was born and raised on the Kaiser family farm, later marrying Jack Prince and moving to their Balmoral farm where their five children grew up. Most important to her was her Lord, then family, church, friends, music, cooking and gardening.

Sylvia is lovingly remembered by her children Terril (Allen) Dodd, Joan (Larry) Robinson, Brian (Tammy), Jeff (Jessica), 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sylvia was predeceased by her cherished son Robert, Jack Prince, her parents, siblings and in-laws.

Funeral service to be held at Balmoral Bible Chapel, 2700 – 55th Street, Red Deer, AB on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Bible Society or 100 Huntley Street. Condolences may be sent to the family at meaningful@telus.net.

