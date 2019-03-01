May 10, 1932 – March 1, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of T. A. ‘Bert’ Pearson on Feb. 25, 2019, at the age of 86 years.

Bert was born in Kelvington, SK on May 10, 1932 to Helen (nee Leslie) and Campbell Pearson. He was the youngest of seven children, raised on a farm near Nut Mountain, SK, during the hard years of the Great Depression. Bert was fortunate to learn Morse Code at a young age and began his first career as a Telegrapher, for the CN Railway, in 1951. During this time, one of his work “stops” was in Togo, SK, where during a visit to the Town’s General Store he would meet Irene Topham, soon to be his wife and lifelong dance partner.

They were married on May 2, 1956 and moved to Swan River, MB, in 1957. In Swan, they would raise their family; son, Grant and daughter, Diane. It was here in this friendly town that they would make and cherish many lifelong friendships through work, curling, golfing and Church activities. In 1968, Bert decided on a career change and took an accounting position with the Swan Valley School Division. He studied and eventually obtained his CGA Designation in 1974. Bert and Irene moved to Red Deer, AB in 2000, to be closer to their family.

Bert suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease in his final years, which hampered his wonderful sense of humour and otherwise, long and happy life.

Bert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Irene, his son, Grant Pearson of Edmonton, his daughter, Diane (Larry) Podolas of Blackfalds, and his granddaughters, Leah and Katelyn Podolas.

Bert will also be sadly missed by his brother, Dale (Gwen) Pearson and his sisters-in-law, Frances Pearson and Kay Topham; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Bert was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Harold, John and Lawrence Pearson and his sisters, Margaret Tagert and Amy Gowda.

A Celebration of Bert’s Life will be held at Parkland Funeral Home, 6287 – 67A Street, (Taylor Drive) Red Deer, AB on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

