March 8, 2019

The family of Thomas Boyd Milton regretfully wish to announce his sudden passing on February 19, 2019 at his home in Blackfalds, AB.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on March 9, 2019 at the Golden Circle in Red Deer, AB.

Condolences can be sent to kpmilton64@gmail. com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local Heart & Stroke Foundation.