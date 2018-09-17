TULP (EAGLESHAM) JEAN ANNE

September 17, 2018

Jean Anne Tulp (Eaglesham), of Ponoka, AB left this earthly life on August 28, 2018 to begin her Eternal life with her Heavenly Father. Jeanne passed away peacefully at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre at the age of 74 years, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jeanne was born in Edmonton, and grew up there and in Red Deer. Jeanne earned her Associates Diploma in Arts and Science at Mount Royal University in 1965 and her Bachelor of Arts Degree at San Diego State College in 1968. She married Fred Tulp in 1969 and raised 3 children. During this time, she held a variety of positions, including Grocery store Produce Manager, Office Manager, restaurant work, and many years of hard work in the famiy’s Hardware Store in Delburne, Ab. She went on to earn her Certification as a Life Skills Coach, graduated the Equine Science Program at Olds College (she was a skilled and devoted horsewoman), thoroughly enjoyed her 8 years of service with the Lacombe FCSS as a Healthy Families Visitor, and volunteered many hours with the Central Alberta Special Equestrians, and the Ponoka Bibles For Missions organization.

Jeanne is predeceased by her parents, John and Norma Eaglesham, her Sister, Linnie Chamberlin, her Husband, Fred, his parents, Helen and Ray, his two Brothers, Ray and John, and Sister Georgina. Jeanne is survived by her children and grandchildren, Dan Tulp (Bradley, Cody), of Tagish, YT, Christy (Wayne) King (Derek, Travis), of Frobisher, SK, and Tony Tulp (Deacon), of Ponoka, AB, as well as her siblings, Doris Gorrell (Freda, Erik, Karen, Heiko, Li-An and Ian and their families), of Powell River, BC., Bill Eaglesham of Caroline, AB, and Linnie’s children (Robin, Cathy, Heather, John and their families), and Fred’s Sisters Lynda (Lou) Trommel, Helen (Dale) Stoppler, and their families.

Funeral Services will be held September 22, 2018 at the Parkside Alliance Church, 5846 – 50th Avenue, Lacombe, AB. at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to: Christian Children’s Fund of Canada or Doctors without Borders (Family will forward all gifts as directed). Condolences may be made by visiting www.wilsonsfuneralchapel.ca

WILSON’S FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM

serving Central Alberta with locations in Lacombe and Rimbey in charge of arrangements.

Phone: 403.782.3366 or 403.843.3388

“Family Focused, Remembering Those We Love”