February 21, 2019

Mr. Victor Pobihushchy, beloved husband of Mrs. Doris Pobihushchy of Red Deer, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 84 years.

Victor was born on June 25, 1934 at Runnymede, Saskatchewan, the son of Ukrainian Immigrant Parents, Stephan Pobihushchy and Josephine Mysko. The youngest of ten children,

Victor was educated at the Brickburn School in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba. He grew up playing baseball and hockey. Victor’s musicality was impressive; he sang in four part Choir from age seven to eighty-four years, played Mandolin and Harmonica, from the age of five years, and performed in Comedy Shows and Musical Events from British Columbia to Newfoundland. At the age of seventeen, he moved to Alberta to work in the Oil Patch. At age twenty-three, he had moved up to the position of Driller; working on the deepest hole drilled in Canada, at the time, at Robb, Alberta. It was almost three miles deep.

Victor married the love of his life, Doris Head in August of 1956. Together they raised six children. In 1961, Victor built his first Rat Hole Drilling Machine. Together, with the help of Doris, they operated Vic-Air Drilling for fifty years. Victor built his own Drilling Equipment, Piledrivers, Pile Extractors and Hydrovacs; with some of his equipment being Patented. His greatest joy was his family and grandchildren. Many Sundays were spent after Church, with the little children dressed in their Sunday best, walking through the Pine’s Forest looking for Elephants and Alligators. Victor and his grandchildren sang at the Festival Of Trees. They were known as the “Pobihush-Trees’. Victor loved to dance with Doris. The couple won almost three hundred Gold and Silver Medals at various Ukrainian Dance Competitions. Our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend will be so deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of his family and dear friends.

Victor will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty-two years, Doris; his sons, Bryan (Rachel) and Bill (Terry-Lee), his daughter, Victoria (Dave) LeMoine, his son, Victor Jr. (Susan), and his son, Joe (Donna); nineteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Victor was predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Colleen (Rick), five brothers and four sisters. A Private Family Service will be held.

A Celebration of Victor’s Life will be announced at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, Red Deer, Alberta. Flowers are gratefully declined.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements in care of

PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM

6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer.

403.340.4040.

PARKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM