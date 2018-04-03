Alberta buys another ticket on the resource revenue roller-coaster

Before forming government, Rachel Notley and the Alberta NDP vowed to get the province “off of the resource revenue roller-coaster.”

So it’s ironic that now-Premier Notley’s third budget promises to take the province on yet another ride. Her government’s vague and risky “path to budget balance” relies on future growth in natural resource revenue to hopefully eliminate Alberta’s deficit many years from now.

In 2014, when oil prices collapsed, Notley, then leader of the opposition NDP, had little sympathy for premier Jim Prentice’s predicament. “The PCs claim it’s a crisis every time the price of oil drops,” she stated while criticizing the government for “riding this revenue roller-coaster for years.”

When resource prices are high, money pours in to Alberta’s coffers and government spends freely. When resource revenues fall, big deficits tend to emerge.

In some respects, Notley’s 2014 statement was bang-on. In the decade prior to the oil price collapse, successive Progressive Conservative governments spent as though good times would never end. When bad times arrived and revenue fell, the government predictably faced a significant shortfall. Clearly, if previous PC governments exercised greater spending discipline, the deficits of recent years would have been much smaller.

Now, as Alberta recovers from recession, Notley calls the shots about how to deal with the deficit. And in her third budget, she offers a simple plan: buy another ticket on the revenue roller-coaster she once decried and hope for royalty revenue growth to take care of the problem.

The numbers tell the story. The budget projects operating deficit in Alberta this year will be $8.8 billion. Thanks to recent spending increases, this is only slightly down from the peak of $10.8 billion in 2016-17.

The government’s complacency about the province’s large deficits going forward is remarkable, as the budget projects almost no progress in its three-year detailed fiscal plan. In 2020-21, the deficit will still be almost $7 billion.

After 2020-21, the detailed fiscal plan ends and what’s left is a vague “path to balance” showing that at that point the deficit starts to shrink much more quickly before disappearing completely in 2023-24.

So how exactly does the government think it will make so much progress on the deficit then given that it’s making so little progress today?

The answer, unfortunately, is that it’s simply hoping for natural resource revenues to grow quickly in its “path to balance” and take care of the deficit.

Consider that between 2018-19 and 2023-24, the government projects resource revenues will increase by $6.6 billion. This accounts for three-quarters of the $8.8-billion deficit it has to eliminate. In other words, the government’s plan is essentially to cross its fingers and hope for more resource royalties.

The budget forecasts natural resource revenues in 2023-24 will represent 16 per cent of all provincial revenues. This compares to 18 per cent in 2014-15, the year before the effects of falling oil prices were fully felt. So the government’s plan to balance the budget explicitly requires riding the once-derided revenue roller-coaster back to nearly the same height as before the recent fall.

This means if resource revenues don’t increase quickly, big deficits will persist. The reason for this is that after three years in power, this government has shown no appetite to address the root cause of Alberta’s troubles: government spending.

Despite dire fiscal circumstances, total spending has grown under this government by 14.5 per cent between 2015-16 and 2018-19. It projects slower spending growth going forward, but the budget makes no serious effort to reform spending or roll back recent increases.

Instead, the plan is to merely slow down the rate of growth and, again, hope for resource royalties to do the heavy lifting.

Notley’s government has failed to put the province on a safer fiscal trajectory. This budget confirms the government’s deficit-reduction strategy is simple but flawed: buy another roller-coaster ticket and hang on for the ride.

Troy Media columnists Ben Eisen and Steve Lafleur are analysts with the Fraser Institute’s Alberta Prosperity Initiative.

Previous story
Opinion: No hell below us, above us only sky

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month