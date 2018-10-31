Albertans are well served by two thriving school systems

Re: “Let voters pick candidates for both school boards.”

Edmonton Public School Board Trustee Cheryl Johner seems to be trying to make a point under the guise of democracy.

She should be asking why thousands of parents who are not Catholics choose to send their children to Alberta’s Catholic schools. I would like to hear her answer.

Having two good publicly funded school systems in this province has served Albertans very well.

Having non-punitive educational choices and political choices are essential to a healthy democracy.

Bob Kruchten, Red Deer