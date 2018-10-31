Albertans are well served by two thriving school systems

Re: “Let voters pick candidates for both school boards.”

Edmonton Public School Board Trustee Cheryl Johner seems to be trying to make a point under the guise of democracy.

She should be asking why thousands of parents who are not Catholics choose to send their children to Alberta’s Catholic schools. I would like to hear her answer.

Having two good publicly funded school systems in this province has served Albertans very well.

Having non-punitive educational choices and political choices are essential to a healthy democracy.

Bob Kruchten, Red Deer

Previous story
Editorial cartoon for Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

Just Posted

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Greyhound users unsure of the future

Greyhound customers say they will face serious adjustments when the bus service… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Eric Staal scores, adds two assists as Wild topple Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON — Eric Staal had a goal and two assists as the… Continue reading

Tkachuk scores late, Gaudreau in OT as Flames beat Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matthew Tkachuk scored with 55.3 seconds left in the… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Most Read