Drug fight can’t be a losing battle

One medical study after another has warned of the damage done to the minds of young people through the continued use of pot, yet, those seeking votes ignore these studies in trying to remove any barriers to the use of this weed.

An article in the Feb. 20 Advocate deals with the Quebec health minister’s refusal to relax on the legal age of cannabis consumption. Multiple organizations, including the opposition party, are fighting against this minister because of his stand.

In spite of all the opposition, the article states that at least 10 organizations support the increase in the legal age for pot use.

One quote stands out in this article, where the health minister makes the statement; “Yes, I hear the groups; all the groups who support us increasing the age to 21. Who are they? They are those taking care of patients on the ground.”

This morning, I received another call about two more friends from the street who had died; one from a fentanyl overdose, the other hanged herself.

The fellow always swore that he did no more than pot and alcohol; apparently, it wasn’t enough. The young woman, also battling addiction, often expressed her depression and how she thought pot helped her. I guess it let her down.

These two are just a couple of examples of so many on the street who battle mental issues such as depression, anxiety, peer pressure, and more, often resulting in addiction to whatever they believe will give them the peace they so earnestly desire.

For centuries, the world has been fighting drugs and addictions, not even listening to the arguments for change. Now, living in the age of so-called enlightenment, we not only listen, but embrace what is being touted.

There was a very good reason for society fighting drugs of any kind — people had seen the results. Why then does it seem like legalizations are being enacted with blinders on?

One person I spoke with during a discussion about the crash of the oil industry, and the resulting loss of royalty revenues, made the comment rather cattily that a new source of revenue has been found, so there is no longer the effort made to bolster an industry that eventually will have to go due to environmental concerns.

Another person approached me and asked if I was ever going to let up on my opposition to legalized pot; the short answer being, never.

I know many people who have never used or felt they needed to use pot for any reason whatsoever. Many of these folks are people who rely on their faith and/or good smarts to help them through the rough times.

They have never used any before, so they see no need to start now.

You see, even though there were adamant statements made that no other street drugs were on the legalization table, that same mouth has now declared that other legalizations will follow — not maybe, will.

There is an enormous industry out there that will do anything, and I mean anything, to promote further legalizations.

The profits are mind-boggling and the fight to launder these profits crippling, so of course they will fight to make all of these drugs acceptable. Those standing to reap benefits from these drugs are only too willing to endorse them.

The result of it all is chaos; already, we are seeing some of these results.

A number of years ago, there was a news article about a city district in the U.S.A. that had been taken over by drugs, murder and more — in other words, chaos.

One lady, tired of it all, decided to fight back. She started by planting one flower and expanded from there, taking the district back one portion after another.

Never did she think that she was fighting a losing battle.

Chris Salomons is a retired Red Deer resident with a concern for the downtrodden.