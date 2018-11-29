Financial pledge to failed Calgary Games could be used by Red Deer

Despite the fact the provincial government has offered so little to ease the shortage of beds and facilities at the Red Deer Hospital Centre, great credit must be given to the doctors, nurses and all the staff, who despite the extra stress, always seem to have a pleasant smile and helpful attitude.

It truly is disappointing when this hospital, which serves more than 500,000 people, fails to get the attention of the government for what is so needed here in Red Deer.

Perhaps the government’s offer to give $700 million to the failed Calgary Olympic bid might now be earmarked for improvement desperately needed at the Red Deer hospital.

Linus and Ellen Westberg, Red Deer