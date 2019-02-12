Games volunteers getting the first-rate treatment they deserve

I’m a volunteer for the Canada Winter Games, and last week, I went to pick up my uniform.

Every step of the journey to become a volunteer has been handled with a high degree of professionalism and organization.

Stepping into the uniform distribution and accreditation centre, I was greeted with a pleasant, “How may I help you?”

At every station, without fail, I was served by well-trained, polite but extremely friendly volunteers.

Yes, I am very thankful for all the volunteer Columbia gear, but what I came away with was way more: respect and a sense of pride in each volunteer who assisted me.

I can’t say enough about how impressed I was with everyone I encountered there.

If this is what treatment all our athletes and visitors will receive, we can do Red Deer proud.

Aileen Salomons, Red Deer