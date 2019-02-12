Games volunteers getting the first-rate treatment they deserve

I’m a volunteer for the Canada Winter Games, and last week, I went to pick up my uniform.

Every step of the journey to become a volunteer has been handled with a high degree of professionalism and organization.

Stepping into the uniform distribution and accreditation centre, I was greeted with a pleasant, “How may I help you?”

At every station, without fail, I was served by well-trained, polite but extremely friendly volunteers.

Yes, I am very thankful for all the volunteer Columbia gear, but what I came away with was way more: respect and a sense of pride in each volunteer who assisted me.

I can’t say enough about how impressed I was with everyone I encountered there.

If this is what treatment all our athletes and visitors will receive, we can do Red Deer proud.

Aileen Salomons, Red Deer

Previous story
It’s cold, but at least you’re not playing outdoor hockey
Next story
Wilson-Raybould owes Canadians some answers

Just Posted

Downtown Red Deer look forward to Winter Games

Businesses decorate windows in preparation

Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UPC nomination for Red Deer South

Dr. Gary Davidson wants to improve health care, remove carbon tax

Blackfalds considering reducing town speed limit

Maximum speed on most residential roads would go to 40 km/h

Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is quitting the federal cabinet… Continue reading

Lacombe tweaking proposed animal ownership bylaw

Biggest change coming in bylaw is introduction of cat licensing

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Film academy reveals which 4 Oscars will be given off air

LOS ANGELES — The film academy has finally revealed the Oscar categories… Continue reading

Family: Life’s like that in winter

Positive to positive. Negative to negative. This is the kind of practical,… Continue reading

Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje take silver at Four Continents

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., took… Continue reading

Most Read