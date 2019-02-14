Hanna couple is happy to help Red Deer host games

What to do this winter, and then it came to mind,

The Red Deer games, I don’t wish to be left behind.

They need many volunteers to get the job done,

To help them out, yes, I could be one.

To be a contributor and give them a day,

Or even five, though we live five hours away.

My wife and I gladly signed up, to help them out,

To participate and do our part is what it’s about.

It’s community spirit that will make the show,

So dig down deep, do your best and make it go.

An exciting event to put Red Deer on the map,

They have done it before, it will be a snap.

To host these games, Red Deer can be proud,

Get everything ready and wait for the crowd.

With the games a success, people can cheer loud,

And puff up our chests, yes, it will be allowed.

Thank you to each and all from where ever you came,

There’s success when everyone works to finish the game.

My wife Charlotte and I had previously worked some casinos to raise funds for the games. At the last casino event, we began talking with a couple who were deeply engaged in staging the games.

During our conversation, they mentioned they were still short of volunteers.

With some gentle arm twisting, they convinced us to join the cause, and here we are, glad to help.

Richard Preston, Hanna

