Irregular refugees make it harder for those in genuine need

Re: “We’re all talking about immigration,” Chris Salomons, Opinion, Feb. 2.

I always enjoy reading Chris Salomons’ columns, but I have to offer my comments regarding his take on immigration.

I agree the pictures we see of starving people are horrifying. The people crossing borders illegally are not in this category.

In fact, allowing thousands of illegals into the country, no questions asked, is taking away from those desperately needing asylum who must pursue legal channels.

His comments regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s wall are inaccurate also. I am sure the United States is still allowing legal immigrants in.

By halting the never-ending flow of illegals, more legal immigrants who truly need asylum will be processed.

I am sure the majority of Canadians are not against immigration, but we are against the ones who choose to take advantage of our loose laws, stretching our resources, while worthy refuges remain in camps waiting to be processed.

Shirley Waldo, Red Deer