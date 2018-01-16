Letter: Addressing Red Deer’s shortfall in health care

I too was stunned to read that the needs of the only large hospital for the central region, the Red Deer Regional Hospital, Centre were not considered urgent enough to place it on the government’s to do list. Not even at the bottom of the list. Not on the list at all.

How many people have to suffer? How many people have to die? Is this strictly a numbers game? Is that why Calgary’s and Edmonton’s needs are given attention first? Is the government aware that every patient transferred to Edmonton or Calgary for care not available in Red Deer is filling a space that was intended for the two ‘big city’ residents. This is like robbing Peter to pay Paul – not fair to us and not fair to them.

(Addressing the) shortfalls of Red Deer’s medical care is urgent. It affects hundreds and thousands of people. They need attention now.

Donna Stinson, Red Deer