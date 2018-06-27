Letter: Advocate columnist positive influence

The Red Deer Advocate has been a positive impact for many years.

One of the reasons is having a columnist like Chris Salomons express his views each week in the Saturday issue. I have never met the man but his insight, common sense, honesty and sincere compassion is better than 92 per cent…pardon me 95 per cent of our present politicians. If you missed last Saturday’s paper (June 23rd) get a copy. I just wish he would run for office and perhaps his dedication and efforts to make this area a better place would be an example for all others in the political arena and elsewhere to follow.

His work along with many others at Potters Hands is so vital but unfortunately too often overlooked. Each week in his words and wisdom along with much humility underlines his sincerity to help those less fortunate.

Linus Westberg

Red Deer