Letter: Ban mobile devices at concerts

Your poll regarding comments on recording devices at shows and concerts caught my attention.

I was recently at The Jazz At The Lake Festival in Sylvan Lake. Sitting in the second row was a man who used an iPad throughout a performance.

It was a large iPad and the people behind him had to lean very far to see around it. I was sitting in the fourth row and the tablet’s screen distracted me from watching the performance on a piano.

Yes, all devices should be banned. I remember seeing a survey that showed people rarely watch what they have taken. Tell them to buy a CD which supports the artist.

Vernie Munroe

Sylvan Lake