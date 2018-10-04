Letter: Bike registry would be helpful

A few weeks ago, when councillor Buck Buchanan suggested Red Deer explore setting up a bicycle registry, I took some old advice and recorded descriptions and serial numbers of our family’s bikes. If you haven’t done so yourself, you should, right now.

Currently, at no small cost to taxpayers, a storage area containing hundreds of lost and stolen bikes which have little or no hope of being returned to their owners are auctioned off. Most are no longer in good riding condition, but they are auctioned (often at a price exceeding their value, because they need a paid mechanic’s attention). It’s a system in which nobody gains.

A Google search informs that Alberta has no free-standing municipal bike registry. Saskatoon has one, and it would be interesting to discover its cost, and whether significant numbers of stolen bikes actually find their owners through the program.Edmonton and Grande Prairie have registries in partnership with local organizations, which I believe is a better way to achieve the goals: building community, educating cyclists and getting stolen bikes returned.

I volunteer with Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting, and we would be interested in talking with city council to create such a partnership. I also volunteer with the Optimist Bike for Kids program. This year, Optimist volunteers began recording serial numbers of the 200-plus bikes we repair and donate to families.

Building a database should be easy — just copy and paste from existing successful programs. But allow a city non-profit to participate. It would need to be voluntary, where owners access the registry. We could provide stickers for the bikes, warning would-be thieves, that both police and the city can track the real owner. With funding, we might even provide less-costly but good quality locks.

But pure municipal registry and licencing programs have been tried and have failed under the combined weight of costs and lack of enforceability.

Greg Neiman, Red Deer

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Thursday, October 4, 2018

Just Posted

Red Deer’s wait for a cath lab continues

New reports from Alberta Health Services

2019 Canada Winter Games torch officially lit in Ottawa

Red Deer athlete Owen Pimm was chosen to light the torch

RCMP activity update features plenty of stolen vehicles and drugs

Project Pinpoint continues to yield results

Hocus Pocus and other art can be seen in Red Deer this First Friday

Several local galleries have official openings on Oct. 5

Red Deer County man accused of child sex crimes in court

Alleged offences involved three children under 10

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers to meet in Saskatoon about carbon tax, economy

SASKATOON — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his anti-carbon tax crusade… Continue reading

Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian husband

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico woman accused of hiring… Continue reading

Nurse surprised by complainant’s injuries, sailor’s sexual assault trial told

HALIFAX — A nurse who examined a young Halifax woman after she… Continue reading

‘We’ve never seen this kind of abuse,’ says woman who found duct-taped face

An Ontario woman says she’s shocked by the depths of human cruelty… Continue reading

Critics slam Liberals over prescription drug cost ‘concession’ in trade pact

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is being urged to do everything possible… Continue reading

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

HALIFAX — A Halifax neurosurgeon has performed a career first, after a… Continue reading

Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice

NEW YORK — Denzel Washington joined the Boys & Girls Club of… Continue reading

China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine

BEIJING — Chinese tax authorities have ordered “X-Men” star Fan Bingbing and… Continue reading

Most Read