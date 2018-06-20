Letter: Cannabis stores devalue downtown Red Deer

This is a letter to congratulate the City of Red Deer, Mayor Tara Veer, all the city hall staff for the brilliance of placing two cannabis stores within walking distance of each other.

These are located in an area where there have been so many issues with the homeless and the closure of a paddle pool. They are located within a block of a high concentration of seniors who choose to live in the downtown core to be able to walk to the numerous services they require – a lot of them who can no longer drive.

This has to be a proud moment for the city as it is response time with the police is slow.

The two stores are located in the old Flaman building and across from the downtown McDonald’s/Pita Pit. There are no words to express the dismay. Where is Morris Flewwelling (former mayor) – he was able to move the native housing from Clearview and end homelessness. Perhaps he could be convinced to close at least one of these stores – especially by the Pita Pit – the other one is close to the RCMP.

To me, this is a reflection of a knee jerk response to a law that was just passed by the senate. Does this mean we can expect these types of stores on every corner? Near schools and every neighborhood?

This is a future devaluation of the downtown core. Speak against the government gone amok.

Lucille Gaumond

Red Deer

Most Read

