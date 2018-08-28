Letter: CFR major attraction for Central Alberta

A big congrats to the Western folks for securing the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. The CFR features the best in professional rodeo competitors, and the best in rodeo stock. It will be a boon to the local economy, drawing fans from across Canada and the United States. And congrats to Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner, named on the weekend as one of the announcers.

Rodeos are a major attraction in the Central Alberta area. The once “Silver Buckle Profession Rodeo” in Red Deer attested to that fact when fans filled the bleachers in the old indoor arena with Jack Daines, of the well-known Daines’ rodeo family, as the announcer. Great competitors, and great rodeo stock.

The line-up of CFR competitors in Red Deer will, most certainly, include many athletes who competed this year in the Calgary Stampede. Top-notch rodeo stock featured at the Calgary event will also be part of the CFR event. It goes without saying the CFR is the next best thing to the Calgary Stampede in terms of rodeo talent.

Rick Zemanek,

Blackfalds

