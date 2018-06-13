Letter: Children’s festival was a hit

Way to go, Red Deer

We took the grandchildren to the children’s festival June 2, and the organizers did a superb job of setting up an excellent day for the children. There were lots of activities and each one was well supervised. After the $20 family admission price, everything was free. Face-painting and the animal balloons usually incur a cost but not here. The park provided enough shade so the children did not get sunburnt. There were several stations with snacks and water to keep the children happy. It was a great opportunity for families to spend a day together. Well done City of Red Deer and keep up the good work.

Nettie Riley, Ponoka

Gender X, what’s next?

As reported in Saturday’s Advocate, Service Alberta will now allow people who do not identify as male (M) or female (F) to register themselves as X. Is this a good idea? While we’re expanding the notion of gender, would anyone object to expanding other categories?

My AB operator’s licence indicates my hair colour is grey. I’m sorry but I really don’t self-identify as someone with grey hair. It’s more of a dashing silver. Can we please have a silver option? And while we’re at it, neither do I identify as a 175 cm (height) person. It’s more like 200 cm. I’ve been told all my life to stand tall and now I’m feeling it. And the 85 kg in the weight category just isn’t me. I identify with 68 kg. Would it be OK to change that?

I’m proud to be a progressive thinker. Any other categories we should consider expanding?

Terry Wiebe, Red Deer