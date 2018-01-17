Letter: Clean up your own mess

I’m a level-headed guy and I can take a lot of stuff and just go with the flow but when I think I’m right and a lot of people are thinking my way.

Our mayor and council always say we have to listen to our people. We need to engage in our city tell them go vote because the turnout is always very low but they don’t listen the average person not it all.

There are the huge problems now. They spend your hard earn $ 500,000 to clean up (homeless camps).

There is a place Turning Point and those people said we know our clients. So why in the world not get those people together and take them to those camps and clean up your mess.

Tamas Raba, Red Deer