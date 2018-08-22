Letter: Cyclists do your part

Re: Article by Sean McIntosh Aug 17: Mr. Franz, Red Deer Association for bicycle commuting (RDABC), president, makes very valid points to consider regarding cyclers “on the road”. However, I need to point out to him and the cyclers who do use the ‘Sidewalk’ that the sidewalk is intended for people who ‘walk’. Pedestrians are in danger, many times, of being literally, pushed off sidewalks by inconsiderate bikers. Sidewalks need to be used for walking – not cyclers/bikers. Perhaps Mr. Franz can enlighten or certainly encourage cyclers to be aware thatpeople have a ‘right’ on sidewalks … Initially, I think, sidewalks were intended for pedestrians. We are also aware that when walking, we are responsible for watching cars pulling out of driveways. That only makes sense. So, cyclers, please do your part for safety’s sake as well.

Sara Rattray, Red Deer

