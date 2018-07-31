Letter: Don’t cut corporate taxes

This letter is in reply to “Help Alberta’s workers by cutting corporate taxes” by Matthew Lau (Troy Media columnist); published on the Advocate website on July 26.

The same old horse manure used by the rich and powerful to obtain more money by paying less taxes.

Between 1980 and 2014, the income of the top 10 per cent of society rose by 204 per cent while the lowly middle class earned a measly 42 per cent.

The personal wealth of the top one per cent wealth increased by a whopping 320 per cent over the same period. Gosh, maybe we should food hampers to them, eh?

For the average, lowly billionaire, his/her personal wealth has been increasing at annual rate of 20 per cent, while many of us are barely keeping our heads above financial waters at 1.2 per cent per year, not even keeping up with the cost of inflation. Unfortunately, for large segments of the North America’s population, the “American Dream”or “the “Canadian Dream” has been a failure.

So, for you “Doubting Thomases”, I suggest reading “The US economy is “broken” – here’s the proof” in “Money Watch” (Aug. 8, 2017), or by going online to check the daily reports of our poor billionaires in Bloomberg’s Billionaires and Forbes’s list of the world’s richest people and businesses. Also read “Lessons from Warren Buffett.” Also read the issues of “The Owl” published by ATB Financial – Private sector driving Alberta’s job creation; July 9; Farming profitability up last year, July 20; Oil production in Alberta is up, June 1; Keeping up with Alberta’s growing population, May 29, among others.

Enough for giving such people more tax concessions. Our politicians in Canada and in the U.S. should be going after the rich dead beats who manage to avoid paying their fair share of taxes every year. Again, for the doubters, read “The Panama Papers” and “Paradise Papers.”

George Thatcher

Trochu, Alta.

Previous story
Today’s editorial cartoon: Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Next story
Canada can eliminate supply management by following Australia’s lead

Just Posted

Man found unresponsive in idling vehicle in Ponoka area arrested

Rural property owner called 911 after spotting suspicious vehicle on Sunday

PHOTO: Ross Stafford entertains on the Ross Street Patio

Singer/guitarist Ross Stafford, accompanied by drummer Don J. Swift, entertained noon-hour diners… Continue reading

Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status

More than 8,600 signatures collected

Historic barn near Olds struck by lightning

22 firefighters fought the blaze

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Twin wildfires tearing through vineyards and brushy hills threatened… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Alex Formenton and Maxime Comtois know what it takes… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month