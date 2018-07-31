Letter: Don’t cut corporate taxes

This letter is in reply to “Help Alberta’s workers by cutting corporate taxes” by Matthew Lau (Troy Media columnist); published on the Advocate website on July 26.

The same old horse manure used by the rich and powerful to obtain more money by paying less taxes.

Between 1980 and 2014, the income of the top 10 per cent of society rose by 204 per cent while the lowly middle class earned a measly 42 per cent.

The personal wealth of the top one per cent wealth increased by a whopping 320 per cent over the same period. Gosh, maybe we should food hampers to them, eh?

For the average, lowly billionaire, his/her personal wealth has been increasing at annual rate of 20 per cent, while many of us are barely keeping our heads above financial waters at 1.2 per cent per year, not even keeping up with the cost of inflation. Unfortunately, for large segments of the North America’s population, the “American Dream”or “the “Canadian Dream” has been a failure.

So, for you “Doubting Thomases”, I suggest reading “The US economy is “broken” – here’s the proof” in “Money Watch” (Aug. 8, 2017), or by going online to check the daily reports of our poor billionaires in Bloomberg’s Billionaires and Forbes’s list of the world’s richest people and businesses. Also read “Lessons from Warren Buffett.” Also read the issues of “The Owl” published by ATB Financial – Private sector driving Alberta’s job creation; July 9; Farming profitability up last year, July 20; Oil production in Alberta is up, June 1; Keeping up with Alberta’s growing population, May 29, among others.

Enough for giving such people more tax concessions. Our politicians in Canada and in the U.S. should be going after the rich dead beats who manage to avoid paying their fair share of taxes every year. Again, for the doubters, read “The Panama Papers” and “Paradise Papers.”

George Thatcher

Trochu, Alta.