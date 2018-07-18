Letter: Don’t tell me how to define racism

Racism is not a thing someone other than the target of racism can define. Some participants in the pool denied there was any racism at Collicutt Centre (saying) I was simply an annoyance and an impediment to the class.

First, I’d like to thank the staff of Collicutt for fulfilling their “obligation to accommodate” a person for medical reasons under the Alberta Human Rights Act. I did not feel compelled to share my private medical history with this class nor am I required to. The Collicutt administration did everything that was needed so I could attend.

What they couldn’t do, however, was to control the racist attitudes in the pool. This went on for many days. On one day there were no less then five people haranguing me about my being there and the way I participated. Finally, my wife said, “What is really going on here? Look around, my husband is the only brown person here and the only one being picked on.” Crickets.

And the most vocal man turns and paddles away. Then he stops comes backs and says in a nasty loud voice, “You people always get your way and it really pisses me off!” Then he spends the rest of the class accidentally bumping into me and scratching me. We never saw him again after that session. Finally, the staff came though again with a tethering device so I can do my work and stay out of people’s way.

Then came the Zak Running Coyote story and “we are all just jumping on the racism bandwagon.” Well racism goes on every day and it’s worse now that these folks are emboldened from the States. So to the naysayers, please don’t presume to tell me what constitutes racism because I submit you are not qualified.

Lyle Keewatin-Richards, Red Deer