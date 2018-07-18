Letter: Don’t tell me how to define racism

Racism is not a thing someone other than the target of racism can define. Some participants in the pool denied there was any racism at Collicutt Centre (saying) I was simply an annoyance and an impediment to the class.

First, I’d like to thank the staff of Collicutt for fulfilling their “obligation to accommodate” a person for medical reasons under the Alberta Human Rights Act. I did not feel compelled to share my private medical history with this class nor am I required to. The Collicutt administration did everything that was needed so I could attend.

What they couldn’t do, however, was to control the racist attitudes in the pool. This went on for many days. On one day there were no less then five people haranguing me about my being there and the way I participated. Finally, my wife said, “What is really going on here? Look around, my husband is the only brown person here and the only one being picked on.” Crickets.

And the most vocal man turns and paddles away. Then he stops comes backs and says in a nasty loud voice, “You people always get your way and it really pisses me off!” Then he spends the rest of the class accidentally bumping into me and scratching me. We never saw him again after that session. Finally, the staff came though again with a tethering device so I can do my work and stay out of people’s way.

Then came the Zak Running Coyote story and “we are all just jumping on the racism bandwagon.” Well racism goes on every day and it’s worse now that these folks are emboldened from the States. So to the naysayers, please don’t presume to tell me what constitutes racism because I submit you are not qualified.

Lyle Keewatin-Richards, Red Deer

Previous story
Letter: Red Deer should changes its name to Rude Deer

Just Posted

Trudeau poised to shuffle, retool cabinet with focus on Liberals’ team for 2019

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau will shuffle his front benches Wednesday to install… Continue reading

Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract

TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. says its joint venture with Robert B.… Continue reading

Conservative party pulls attack ad of black man walking over Trudeau tweet

OTTAWA — The Conservative party pulled an attack ad from its Twitter… Continue reading

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new international bridge

DETROIT — U.S. and Canadian officials touted the friendship between the two… Continue reading

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

BANGKOK — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has apologized for calling… Continue reading

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Record 10 homers as AL wins All-Star Game 8-6 in 10 innings

American League 8 National League 6 (1o innings) WASHINGTON — A record… Continue reading

Photos: Red Deer barn dance entertains children, adults Tuesday

Hundreds of Central Albertans started their Westerner Days celebrations early with an… Continue reading

Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested… Continue reading

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month