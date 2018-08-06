Letter: Great time on Red Deer transit

As a long time resident of the city, today was first time to use the City of Red Deer Transit system.

A week ago, I had stopped in at city gall and purchased a MY Ride card with 12 rides coded to the card. My plan, today, was to take my bike and catch the No. 9 bus from Grandview School and travel to the Sorensen Terminal, then transfer to the No. 8 bus and travel to the Pines School where pickle ball is played most mornings.

When I arrived at the bus stop, I realized I had forgotten my sunglasses, so I quickly rode home to collect them. As I was returning, I saw the bus passing. I followed the bus down to the Sorensen terminal and found the waiting No. 8 bus. As I started to load my bike, I realized the bike carrier on the bus had to be opened.

Directions were printed in English and French on the bike carrier and with some fumbling, I managed to pull the right level to open the carrier. I lifted the bike on to the carrier, but then realized that the bike somehow had to be secured on the carrier. One of the passengers showed me a long metal rod with a hook at the top that secured the bike frame to the carrier.

The bus, clean and comfortable, left on time. I was surprised at the number of people travelling. Even more surprising was the friendliness of the passengers toward the driver, Bill. I felt I was on a bus with friends. As passengers left the bus, they wished Bill a good day.

When the bus arrived adjacent to the pickle ball courts, the driver realized I was uncertain how to release the bike from the carrier. Bill showed me how to release the bike. He was interested and pleased to see so many playing pickle ball.

What a great experience with a first time use.

Dick Huddleston, Red Deer

