Letter: Hats off to Elizabeth Seton school

time to wake up

I am very aware of the opinion piece written by Vivian Krause on the funding of anti-oil crusaders and the trail to where the money originates.

Foreign money and opinions appear to be pervading our society to a level that is disruptive and costly to Canadians.

The fact that foreign money and ideals are deciding our future and economic stability is ludicrous but is sanctioned by the governments involved.

The B.C. government received $4.5 billion from the federal government for infrastructure, regardless that they are costing Canadians vast amounts of money in court and lost revenue to hold the pipeline hostage.

Through NAFTA, Kinder Morgan can sue the federal government for delay or cancellation of the pipeline. This leaves Canadian taxpayers on the hook for (paying) higher costs for a pipeline.

British Columbia is now in the process of building a pipeline to the Vancouver Airport Terminal to which it will bring in oil in tankers from Asia to supply the Vancouver airport.

I am sure the $4.5 billion from our federal government came in handy to forge ahead with this plan.

Complacency and apathy are being displayed by Canadians and the destruction of our economy and massive debts by our prime minister and provincial governments are being shrugged at.

In the end, we will have nothing but a taxation regime that we can not sustain and an unprepared solution for alternative power we can not afford. The governments we elected, both federally and provincially, have divided Canadians and condemned our industry along with our humanity.

We are being vilified by our own governments and the world so much so that the University of Alberta is giving the man responsible for our vilification an honorary degree for his contribution.

I think it is time to wake up.

Marylou Speelman, Red Deer

Way to go Elizabeth Seton

Many thanks to the teachers, students and volunteers at Elizabeth Seton school in Red Deer for their presentation of the musical All are Welcome, All Belong A marvellous two nights of special entertainment thoroughly enjoyed by large crowds on both nights.

It was fun, faith and family that inspired us all. The energy of the students, the dedication of the teachers, and the response from the audience made it a very special occasion.

Linus Westberg, Red Deer

Opinion: Climate change fights heat up

