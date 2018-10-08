Letter: Here we go again

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Another sad story on the Sept. 26 front page of the Red Deer Advocate, an the untimely death of Grant Hay. A death that could have been avoided if Red Deer had a cardiac catheterization lab that Dr Kym Jim has bee pushing for – for more than 10 years.

How many people have died needlessly in the past 10 years? Unfortunately, we only hear about them when they make the front page of the Advocate, like this one of Grant Hay and Dr. Shafiq, who just made it to Edmonton.

How long are we 453,469 Central Albertans going to keep paying taxes that go to Edmonton and Calgary health facilities?

Red Deer’s Central Alberta hospital is overloaded to the point of ridicules and shameful on the part of AHS. Our premier is 54 years old, Grant Hay was 55. Madam premier, I wouldn’t wander more than 30 or 40 minutes away from Edmonton or Calgary as they are the only hospitals in Alberta with these labs that would be able to save your life if you make on time.

If your talking to the Premier Notley when she’s out trying to get elected in the next few mouths, remind her of this enormous failure of AHS and ask why Red Deer was taken off the list for a new hospital in 2016. I’m sending the front page of the Sept. 26 Advocate to the premier and Sarah Hoffman, (Alberta health minister) you can phone the premier at 310-0000-780-427-2251 and Sarah Hoffman at 310-0000-780-427-3665.

Please, it maybe the only way we voters may get this done, by the power of our vote.

Leo Leonard, Red Deer