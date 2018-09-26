Letter: Homelessness versus poverty

Homelessness versus poverty .

I am thinking that the government should take a look at this.

Everything seems to be geared towards the homeless and a lot of money being spent. There are probably at least a dozen agencies in red deer all with the same focus. So the same group are getting the same services at all agencies.

So why not spend some money helping to stop poverty?

The homeless are taken care of – they have free meals, free places to stay at night, free clothes, free personal hygiene products, and may be get government assistance cheques.

So I’m thinking if the money was better spent on those living in poverty to prevent the homelessness from happening versus waiting until it happens.

Arlene Reeves, Red Deer