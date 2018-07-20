Letter: Humanity reigns at Lacombe long-term care

I laid my head on mom’s pillow – her scent lingered there. Through billowing sorrow, gratitude wove into my consciousness. Here, where evidence of cultural marginalization of the elderly is pervasive, caregivers spirit up and down halls when bells ring. They attend to all manner of needs especially the not so pretty.

We had finished removing mom’s belongings of a life compressed from hundreds of acres and three homes into a couple of hundred square feet. Everything meaningful had withered – relationships, memories, activities, possessions, and good health.

It’s been reported in this paper, that on occasion, protocols haven’t been followed, systems have been ineffectual, and human error has prevailed at Lacombe LTC. But what emanates from the staff there is concern, compassion, patience, and love for the residents. In the hierarchy of admirable vocations, caregiving in long-term care homes must be elevated to a more preeminent stature. Everyday, when loved ones have often long since disappeared, these people would expediently toilet, feed, medicate, bathe, and soothe residents who needed help.

We lost mom on a recent Saturday night while surrounded by tender under-lauded staff who prayed, cried, and embraced us.

Thank you Lacombe long-term care for the invaluable service you provide in the final chapter of valuable lives.

Donna Layden, Red Deer (Lotty Ninkowich’s daugther)