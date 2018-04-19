Letter: Ken Ham gives Red Deer black eye

Ken Ham and science

This week Red Deer is nursing a black eye as a consequence of a keynote speaker (Ken Ham) at the Alberta Home “Education” Association Conference.

The future of this province relies on having children well educated and prepared to be full participants in a number of fields. The science denial of Mr. Ham, taught to children will be a barrier to their future success.

Alberta has an astounding wealth of resources and opportunities that these kids cannot appreciate if they think the world is 6,000 years old or if they fail to understand basic biological and scientific concepts.

If you want to look for oil, you need to understand real geology – not flood geology. If you want to be a paleontologist, geologist or archaeologist you need to understand how dating methods actually work — how we know what we know about the real world.

If you want to be a doctor, a biologist even a farmer — you need to understand, genetics and by extension our evolutionary origins.

Johan Christoph, Red Deer

PM NEEDS TO TAKE ACTION

Our prime minister travels around the world enjoying more photo-ops. Albertans are raging mad.

He can’t even get trade done in our own country. Does he not see other countries are looking to see the results of this energy pipeline going through to the coast? No one will be interested in investments when our own prime minister can’t get one deal done. His job is to put this pipeline through and, if necessary, use our troops to get it done, instead of sending them off to be killed in Mali.

As we are so heavily taxed as it is, the carbon tax should be taken off until oil is flowing. The Premier of Alberta has the right to not only stop the flow of gas and oil to B.C. but she could reinstate the prevention of all wine and beer, as well as prevent any forestry removal from our province.

We need to put a choke on B.C. and the sooner the better. Now that our prime minister has let this issue escalate, there will be much strife to deal with.

It’s about time the prime minister stops travelling around the world to escape the issue and get things going now, not eight months later, as Kinder Morgan will have disappeared and Alberta will become a have-not province. Let’s see which province will supply the East with transfer payments. In the past, we have more than done our share. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t keep these payments to reduce our huge debt that this province has incurred. Hopefully readers will pay more attention to what is going on in both the federal and provincial governments.

Louise Paquin, Eckville