Letter: Matter of personal space, not racism

I am writing this letter in regards to the article on June 29th, 2018, concerning racism in Red deer.

I was a participant in the water aerobics class Mr Richards was referring to. I can not speak for others in the class but in my opinion it was not an incident of racism.

Water aerobics is a very active form of exercise. There are as many as 40 participants in the pool at one time.. We are constantly moving. Mr. Robertson was in amongst us floating on a raft and not participating in the exercises. It was difficult to work around him. From my perspective the issue was one of personal space and the purpose of the program.

Gail Bristow, Red Deer