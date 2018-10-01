Letter: Minimum wage increase benefits government

The Alberta government has increased the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

I will say only the government benefits from this increase since the employees will likely pay higher taxes and benefits (they loose), employers don’t win since they need to increase wages, as well as other costs go up – so the consumer certainly doesn’t win as prices go up.

So you ask who is the beneficiary of a wage increase? It’s the government since their coffers are fattened and they are able to increase spending on things that don’t benefit those who pay or receive the increase. Good for the government.

Myron Gulka, Red Deer