Letter: More police won’t curb crime

Let’s face it, these days everyone is offended over something especially in Red Deer.

In the near decade I have been here, the city has added constables to the police force a few times and the crime rate has remained relatively the same. Now they want to add 10 more.

There are a handful of local officers that are amazing professionals. I certainly don’t profess to know the entire force. Let’s call that a good thing. My “education” only comes from experience having been a victim of crime several times and witnessing several others.

“They don’t do anything about anything,” I remember a neighbor in one of those neighborhoods telling me. That was downtown, but define “good neighbourhood,” anymore.

What peeves me off is the news of a large round up of arrests, one just before Christmas. Isn’t that their job to do? Or is bragging warranted when there is finally an effectiveness of the force?

The overall atmosphere of this miserable drug riddled town that grew too big for its infrastructure britches is crime crime crime all the time.

So given the rising number of police officers and negative news reports, I say additional members haven’t cut it before and won’t make the difference now unless we can clone the few that actually perform.

Bailey Coltman, Red Deer