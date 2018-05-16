Letter: NAFTA negotiations

NAFTA negotiations continue to dominate the news in Canada and for good reason. We have benefited greatly in having a huge, friendly trading partner to the south, the USA.

The on-going negotiations, however have uncovered a glaring unfairness in NAFTA, and the USA is demanding changes, rightfully so. Unfortunately, it is Canada which is perpetrating the unfairness at least in one vital area. That vital area is our protectionist policies regarding dairy, poultry, and egg producers.

As consumers, Canadians pay artificially high prices for milk, butter, cheese, eggs and chicken. Middle income Canadians can afford this, but low income folk are hit hard.

The Fraser Institute, one of the world’s top think-tanks, has stated “that Australia and New Zealand have both dismantled their systems of agriculture protectionism, and residents enjoyed the resulting benefits of lower costs and improved choices. Perhaps, it’s time for Canada to do some “dismantling.”

Jim Swan, Red Deer

