Letter: New year, new bills

Cost of living rises

Here we go again, another year with all its positives and negatives. One thing for certain, it’s going to cost most of us a lot more money just to keep up with the costs of everyday living. Despite what we hear in the media regarding the annual cost of living being steady, it’s obvious that the amount of disposable cash we have is going to be less due to this left wing government being unable to curtail spending. Once again the saying “my mind is made up, don’t confuse me with facts”reflects the true dogma of the NDP. It must be embarrassing, to say the least to be an NDP MLA in Alberta, and have to try and defend the actions of their government.

I have noticed recently that our MLA in Red Deer South has been absent from the local media, maybe she is having second thoughts about her job. Of course it is more difficult in the winter to have photo ops dressed in rubber boots and a hard hat promoting her government spending our tax dollars on questionable construction projects. I suppose it must be a bit scary realizing that you probably will be out of a job in 18 months or so, but I am sure the perks of the job will help her get over that.

I just looked at my Enmax bill for Nov/Dec and want to comment on how ridiculous this all is. The cost of gas and electricity was a total of $71.91 but the total bill was $217.37 when all the other fees are added on. The premier is falling over herself telling us that her government has negotiated a great rate for power, but fails to mention the extra cost of the added fees and of natural gas because of the carbon tax that is supposed to get rid of some of the cleanest coal in the world to generate electricity. Once again the NDP doctrine overrides common sense, hopefully not for too much longer. We just can’t afford it.

George Croome, Red Deer

Much appreciated

Thank you to the Red Deer Advocate’s Lana Michelin on her story, the radio stations and all the great people playing and listening to “Why I wrote this song for you” and making it a hit across Canada. Happy New Year and God Bless.

Ivan Daines, Innisfail

MUCH TO CELEBRATE IN 2017

I want to wish all my constituents in Red Deer a Happy New Year. I hope you had a wonderful break, were able to spend time celebrating with your friends and family.

We had a whole lot to celebrate in this city as we capped off 2017.

The thing I’m most proud of over the past year has been our government’s support to keep funding the essential services, like health care and education, that make this province one of the best places in the world to live.

What’s more is we invested in job-creating projects that have helped bring us out of the recession faster than any of our opponents said we ever could. We had 26,000 new jobs over the last month, unemployment is at a two-year low, and Red Deer’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the province.

This tells me our NDP government’s plan is working, and more importantly, YOU are working and making this province a national leader in growth.

Our government has also made many major, significant investments in infrastructure. The list of key investments in Red Deer is long, with many highlights including a new justice centre, hospital upgrades, and new schools.

We know there’s much work left to do in Red Deer, and after extensive outreach to bring my colleagues to this community, they know it too. I was proud to host 13 cabinet ministers to show them some of the opportunities and challenges we have in this city.

But it’s this city’s sense of community that makes me most proud to represent this constituency – our greatest resource is our people, and the sense of family we cultivate.

Contact my office to talk about some of the amazing things the Government of Alberta has done for Red Deer over the last year, and our plans for 2018.

Barb Miller, MLA for Red Deer-South

Previous story
Opinion: Much of the Boyle story makes no sense

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

‘So traumatic’: At least two children among four dead in Nova Scotia house fire

PUBNICO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia fishing village is shaken after a… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month