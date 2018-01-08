Letter: New year, new bills

Cost of living rises

Here we go again, another year with all its positives and negatives. One thing for certain, it’s going to cost most of us a lot more money just to keep up with the costs of everyday living. Despite what we hear in the media regarding the annual cost of living being steady, it’s obvious that the amount of disposable cash we have is going to be less due to this left wing government being unable to curtail spending. Once again the saying “my mind is made up, don’t confuse me with facts”reflects the true dogma of the NDP. It must be embarrassing, to say the least to be an NDP MLA in Alberta, and have to try and defend the actions of their government.

I have noticed recently that our MLA in Red Deer South has been absent from the local media, maybe she is having second thoughts about her job. Of course it is more difficult in the winter to have photo ops dressed in rubber boots and a hard hat promoting her government spending our tax dollars on questionable construction projects. I suppose it must be a bit scary realizing that you probably will be out of a job in 18 months or so, but I am sure the perks of the job will help her get over that.

I just looked at my Enmax bill for Nov/Dec and want to comment on how ridiculous this all is. The cost of gas and electricity was a total of $71.91 but the total bill was $217.37 when all the other fees are added on. The premier is falling over herself telling us that her government has negotiated a great rate for power, but fails to mention the extra cost of the added fees and of natural gas because of the carbon tax that is supposed to get rid of some of the cleanest coal in the world to generate electricity. Once again the NDP doctrine overrides common sense, hopefully not for too much longer. We just can’t afford it.

George Croome, Red Deer

Much appreciated

Thank you to the Red Deer Advocate’s Lana Michelin on her story, the radio stations and all the great people playing and listening to “Why I wrote this song for you” and making it a hit across Canada. Happy New Year and God Bless.

Ivan Daines, Innisfail

MUCH TO CELEBRATE IN 2017

I want to wish all my constituents in Red Deer a Happy New Year. I hope you had a wonderful break, were able to spend time celebrating with your friends and family.

We had a whole lot to celebrate in this city as we capped off 2017.

The thing I’m most proud of over the past year has been our government’s support to keep funding the essential services, like health care and education, that make this province one of the best places in the world to live.

What’s more is we invested in job-creating projects that have helped bring us out of the recession faster than any of our opponents said we ever could. We had 26,000 new jobs over the last month, unemployment is at a two-year low, and Red Deer’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the province.

This tells me our NDP government’s plan is working, and more importantly, YOU are working and making this province a national leader in growth.

Our government has also made many major, significant investments in infrastructure. The list of key investments in Red Deer is long, with many highlights including a new justice centre, hospital upgrades, and new schools.

We know there’s much work left to do in Red Deer, and after extensive outreach to bring my colleagues to this community, they know it too. I was proud to host 13 cabinet ministers to show them some of the opportunities and challenges we have in this city.

But it’s this city’s sense of community that makes me most proud to represent this constituency – our greatest resource is our people, and the sense of family we cultivate.

Contact my office to talk about some of the amazing things the Government of Alberta has done for Red Deer over the last year, and our plans for 2018.

Barb Miller, MLA for Red Deer-South