Letter: No excuse for abuse

There is no excuse for abuse. The moment you excuse, you approve it.

In the news lately it’s all you hear about. Abuse is rampant and there was little anyone could do. The united voice of victims is having a huge impact. Finally we are being heard. There are many forms of abuse. The saddest ones are seniors and the very young – children. As a nurse, I saw many instances of senior abuse, be it financial, emotional or physical verbal abuse. The common thread amongst all was fear and helplessness, submission and self blame – they did not deserve what happened to them. Emotional and spiritual, verbal abuse shreds the spirit and the soul. Then you ask yourself – what kind of people do that? For it is truly the insane who by abusing others – satisfies the emptiness within them for a moment. The most silent suffers of abuse are the medical staff including doctors, nurses and even the most vulnerable of all the housekeepers. Being

abused was in the job description (no it wasn’t). Nurses especially were open to verbal, sexual, physical abuse. This profession is the most under reported abuse there is. I saw and I experienced it. When I retired I vowed to speak up and I have. I swore to myself that no one should be subjected to any abuse. All need to speak up, contact agencies, government for only in unity can we halt the spread of this insidious behavior – laws must be made to protect the innocent from the power seeking, insane, predators. It must stop.

Lucille Gaumond, Red Deer