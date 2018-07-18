Letter: No Scruples

No scruples

On April 20th a friend was at the charity hockey game to raise money on behalf of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

After leaving the new arena, he travelled north on 47th Ave, which leads past the Golden Circle. While traveling at 41 kph he entered a designated playground area in the vicinity of the Golden Circle at 8:37 p.m. and noticed a flash from a photo radar vehicle.

At this time the sun has set and the temperate was 6 degrees Celsius. Your first thought might be how many children under 10 would be out playing in a playground under those conditions? However, the real interesting thing about this playground area is that it’s a ‘splash park’. I expect the water has been turned off since September and not likely to have been turned back on before June when it became warm. There are no children that would be running though the water for any period close to April 20th.

So why was the photo radar vehicle there at that time that night? Was it because there were a lot of people at the hockey game and there would be some easy fish to catch? Or was there really a purpose of protecting children at a playground that had not been open for months before and after that date?

We have often heard that photo radar is nothing more than a cash cow. The above information should totally reflect that may truly be the case.

I am very disappointed that the City of Red Deer would take advantage of its citizens like this. The ethics of it should make a few people in City Hall severely blush unless they have no conscience. Whomever directed that radar operator to work that area either has no scruples or is lacking decent judgment.

Barry Riege, Red Deer