Letter: Not all Red Deerians are rude

I’ve been a Red Deerian since 1993 when my family and I migrated from the Philippines.

In that span of time I’ve filed two complaints with the human rights about discrimination and I got a favourable response.

On one occasion, a guy confronted me and I was told point blank to go back to my country. In my daily walks around our trail, I have met a lot of people, and most times we say ‘good morning,’ but on rare times I won’t get a response. Rude yes, but that doesn’t make all Red Deerians rude as what Bailey Larroguete is saying.

If you are looking for a perfect place, good luck! In the street where I live, we are the only minority but I’ve never had a bad experience with any of my neighbours.

In closing, I’m proud to be a Red Deerian. Long live Red Deer.

Ruben C. Virtucio, Red Deer