Letter: PM needs to get pipeline built

Our prime minister travels around the world enjoying more photo-ops. Albertans are raging mad.

He can’t even get trade done in our own country. Does he not see that other countries are looking to see the results of this energy pipeline going through to the coast? No one will be interested in investments when our own prime minister can’t get one deal done. His job is to put this pipeline through and if necessary, use our troops to get it done, instead of sending them off to be killed in Mali.

As we are so heavily taxed as it is, the carbon tax should be taken off until oil is flowing. The Premier of Alberta has the right to not only stop the flow of gas and oil to B.C. but she could reinstate the prevention of all wine and beer, as well as prevent any forestry removal from our province. We need to put a choke on B.C. and the sooner the better. Now that our prime minister has let this issue escalate, there will be much strife to deal with.

It’s about time the prime minister stops travelling around the world to escape the issue and get things going now, not eight months later, as Kinder Morgan will have disappeared and Alberta will become a have-not province. Let’s see which province will supply the East with transfer payments. In the past, we have more than done our share. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t keep these payments to reduce our huge debt that this province has incurred. Hopefully readers will pay more attention to what is going on in both the federal and provincial governments.

Louise Paquin, Eckville