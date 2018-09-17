Letter: Protecting ‘The Bighorn’ is important

protecting the bighorn is important

Regarding the planned Bighorn Provincial Park in the West Country:

We may not perfectly agree with specific restrictions or opportunity sites, but overall the protection of this huge swath of land in “The Bighorn” is important.

Generating income from the clean air and water with a backdrop of majestic vistas is of ongoing long-term broad-based benefit, if done well.

It is important we protect this area as a provincial park, similar to Kananaskis Country, because in this world this sort of area is becoming rarer and harder to find.

In the ‘back-country’ I have proposed light on the land hut-to-hut hiking as is found in New Zealand, Nepal, Western Australia and Norway. These can be well designed, constructed and maintained ‘huts’, which can foster greater knowledge of the area to local and foreign tourists and open access to the distant reaches (like Job or Lost Guide Lakes) of the park.

Along the highway ‘front country’, in specific sites and with a highly sensitive approach, there can also be more accommodations such as hostels and lodges. The ideal thing here will be to use some or many of the current “random campsites” which dot the David Thompson Corridor. They evidently have an attraction, they are already impacted (borrow pits etc), and they have potential to be part of the give local ‘pay-off’ for this political ‘trade-off’ of postponed resource extraction.

I support the creation of a provincial park here with the acceptance of First Nation’s traditional uses with community hunting and trapping and even local timber licenses. It can be a park for people to recreate in and for long-term ecological management. Kananasakis already exists as a model. We can do it better, it is not impossible.

Cole Hendrigan, Red Deer

Previous story
Opinion: Study shows how to utilize pharmacare

Just Posted

Trial begins for woman accused of drunk driving in fatal collision

An eyewitness to a fatal collision near Red Deer described the scene… Continue reading

Fentanyl documentary returns to Red Deer

Sunnybrook United Church hosts screening

UPDATED: Weather not a factor for Terry Fox Run participants in Red Deer

Terry Fox Run in Red Deer moving to new location in 2019

Support child literacy with Smile Cookies

Red Deer Public Schools and Tim Hortons work together

Dawe and St. Pat’s Run happens Tuesday

Red Deer students to participate

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

OTTAWA — Canada’s ban on the main source of artificial trans fats… Continue reading

Feds, Indigenous groups agree on spending plans for $1.7 billion for child care

OTTAWA — Three national Indigenous organizations will receive a combined $1.7 billion… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable, his lawyer tells judge

OTTAWA — A government lawyer is making a last-minute plea to delay… Continue reading

Conservatives wouldn’t ‘lecture’ U.S. in trade talks: House leader

OTTAWA — Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says her party wouldn’t lecture… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs call for more oversight over political parties

OTTAWA — Privacy watchdogs from across the country are collectively calling on… Continue reading

‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

SASKATOON — A video posted online shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling… Continue reading

Pipeline plan coming by end of month, possibly guided by a former judge

OTTAWA — A senior federal source says the Liberals are considering hiring… Continue reading

Canadian home sales rise by 0.9 per cent between July and August: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose by… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month