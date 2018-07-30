Letter: Proud Canadian

Each day my dog and I enjoy a walk along the pathways of Sylvan Lake. Each day we are exposed to many different scenes and vignettes. Each day we enjoy the smells of the lake.

On many occasions we are given the opportunity to hear, see and smell the many cultures of Canada. A walk along the paths near the lake will expose you to voices of languages from other parts of the world, smells of foods cooking that may remind you of fairs gone by and sights of clothing by other cultures from far away places.

If you want to see what Canada really is, take a walk along the path along the lake. It will show you a country that we should all be proud of. A country of inclusion, welcoming and maturity. The people I saw were different but at the same time, the same. Families were out to enjoy the culture, practices and values of Canada as many of us do.

A proud Canadian…

Barry Johns, Sylvan Lake

